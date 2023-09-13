Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila groove to their latest song 'Haanji'

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Haanji, the party anthem from the film Thank You For Coming, was recently released. The film's stars, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, were seen dancing to the upbeat tune.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Thank You For Coming, a Bollywood film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, will be released shortly.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The film's trailer, which also marks Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani's directorial debut, was released previously. It was immediately followed by the release of the film's opening song, Haanji, a lively party anthem.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The film's complete female ensemble is out and about promoting the film, which is set to be released on October 6, 2023. Despite the chaos and tight schedule, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill found time to dance to the lighthearted song Haanji.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The ladies took to Instagram to share videos and pictures of themselves dancing to the song from their forthcoming film.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In the pictures, the Badhaai Do actress is wearing a brocade bralette with matching trousers. Bhumi finished off her outfit with a new face of makeup, some gold jewellery, and her hair left free.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shehnaaz, on the other hand, was dressed in a blue three-piece suit. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore her hair in a high neat bun and wore no makeup.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaane Jaan new Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays mom's role in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's film ADC

    Jaane Jaan new Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays mom's role in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's film

    Dwayne Johnson transforms into 'Pink Panther' as daughters playfully paint his face before a zoom meeting ATG

    Dwayne Johnson transforms into 'Pink Panther' as daughters playfully paint his face before a zoom meeting

    Pooja Bhatt opens up for 1st time on rumour claiming Alia Bhatt is her daughter ADC

    Pooja Bhatt opens up for 1st time on rumour claiming Alia Bhatt is her daughter

    'The Vaccine War' trailer OUT: Witness Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar's acting chops in science-centric film vma

    'The Vaccine War' trailer OUT: Witness Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar's acting chops in science-centric film

    Puratawn Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details ADC

    Puratawn: Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Samples of three people undergoing treatment with Nipah symptoms found negative rkn

    Kerala: Samples of three people undergoing treatment with Nipah symptoms found negative

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 13 fuel rates in Delhi Noida Bengaluru and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 13 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    EXCLUSIVE PM Modi invisible inspiration behind Ram Mandir Rs 3,500 crore contributed by devotees so far snt

    EXCLUSIVE: "PM Modi invisible inspiration behind Ram Mandir, Rs 3,500 crore contributed by devotees so far"

    11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur Agra Highway in Rajasthan Bharatpur gcw

    11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur

    Kerala: Security breach at Idukki dam; military intelligence starts probe rkn

    Kerala: Security breach at Idukki dam; military intelligence starts probe

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon