Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila groove to their latest song 'Haanji'

Haanji, the party anthem from the film Thank You For Coming, was recently released. The film's stars, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, were seen dancing to the upbeat tune.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Thank You For Coming, a Bollywood film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, will be released shortly.

The film's trailer, which also marks Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani's directorial debut, was released previously. It was immediately followed by the release of the film's opening song, Haanji, a lively party anthem.



The film's complete female ensemble is out and about promoting the film, which is set to be released on October 6, 2023. Despite the chaos and tight schedule, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill found time to dance to the lighthearted song Haanji.



The ladies took to Instagram to share videos and pictures of themselves dancing to the song from their forthcoming film.

In the pictures, the Badhaai Do actress is wearing a brocade bralette with matching trousers. Bhumi finished off her outfit with a new face of makeup, some gold jewellery, and her hair left free.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, was dressed in a blue three-piece suit. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore her hair in a high neat bun and wore no makeup.



Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15.