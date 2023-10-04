Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora; other guests attend screening [PHOTOS]

An Exciting Night at the 'Thank You For Coming' Screening: Bollywood actors Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey join the Star-Studded Event along with others! The Indian hindi film, directed by Karan Boolani, features a talented cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, and popular Instagram influencers Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The glitzy screening event for "Thank You For Coming" lit up Mumbai on a Tuesday evening. Comedy Extravaganza! "Thank You For Coming" featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role is all set to hit the theaters this weekend. Alongside Bhumi , this highly-anticipated project boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and more in supporting roles.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Directed by none other than Anil Kapoor's son-in-law, Karan Boolani, 'Thank You For Coming promises a laugh riot. The film's screening was graced by veteran actor Jeetendra.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor made a striking appearance at the "Thank You For Coming" screening. He donned a stylish light brown jacket over a crisp white T-shirt and struck a pose for the cameras, adding to the glamour of the event.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

At the "Thank You For Coming" screening, Rajkumar Rao and his wife, Patralekha, were captured in a charming moment, posing for a photograph. Rajkumar Rao looked stylish in a denim jacket paired with denim jeans and a white T-shirt, while Patralekha exuded elegance in a white coat and beige trousers.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor elegantly captured in a stunning cream-colored dress, striking a pose for a photograph at 'Thankyou For Coming Screening'

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ankush Bahuguna, the Instagram influencer, graced the "Thank You For Coming" screening in impeccable style, donning a sharp grey suit.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor were spotted together at the "Thank You For Coming" screening.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The movie star Shehnaaz looked radiant in a shimmering red dress, sharing the limelight with the Punjabi music sensation Guru Randhawa during the promotional event for "Thank You For Coming."

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

