Thandel Box Office Collection Day 2: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer movie earned THIS; Check

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel is making waves at the box office, surpassing expectations. The film has gained strong momentum, setting new records for Chaitanya’s career.



Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest movie Thandel has been generating a strong buzz at the box office. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the romantic drama saw a promising opening with ₹11.5 crore on Day 1. The film’s momentum only grew, with Day 2 earnings of ₹12.64 crore, totaling ₹24.14 crore.

As per reports from Sacnilk, Thandel performed exceptionally well across regions. The film grossed ₹11.3 crore in Telugu, ₹12 lakh in Hindi, and ₹8 lakh in Tamil on its opening day. The movie also saw a global gross of ₹21.27 crore on Friday, marking an impressive start for its theatrical run. ALSO READ: Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's latest movie online

This success marks a significant achievement for Naga Chaitanya, as Thandel surpassed his previous record set by Love Story in 2021. With a remarkable opening of ₹10.50 crore, Thandel has set a new milestone in his career. The movie has also set a new benchmark for his pre-release theatrical business. ALSO READ Thandel REVIEW: Is Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi film worth your TIME? Read this

