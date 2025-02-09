Thandel Box Office Collection Day 2: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer movie earned THIS; Check

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel is making waves at the box office, surpassing expectations. The film has gained strong momentum, setting new records for Chaitanya’s career.
 

Feb 9, 2025

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest movie Thandel has been generating a strong buzz at the box office. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the romantic drama saw a promising opening with ₹11.5 crore on Day 1. The film’s momentum only grew, with Day 2 earnings of ₹12.64 crore, totaling ₹24.14 crore.

 

 

As per reports from Sacnilk, Thandel performed exceptionally well across regions. The film grossed ₹11.3 crore in Telugu, ₹12 lakh in Hindi, and ₹8 lakh in Tamil on its opening day. The movie also saw a global gross of ₹21.27 crore on Friday, marking an impressive start for its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's latest movie online

 

This success marks a significant achievement for Naga Chaitanya, as Thandel surpassed his previous record set by Love Story in 2021. With a remarkable opening of ₹10.50 crore, Thandel has set a new milestone in his career. The movie has also set a new benchmark for his pre-release theatrical business.

ALSO READ Thandel REVIEW: Is Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi film worth your TIME? Read this

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red saree at friend's wedding; shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: 5 reasons why it was a disappointment for fans

Salman Khan schools nephew Arhaan Khan: 'You should be ashamed...'

Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

Sanatan culture’s unity shines at Mahakumbh, says Bihar Governor Arif M Khan

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

