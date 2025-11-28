- Home
At a recent function in Kerala, Mammootty officially acknowledged his buddy Sashidharan as the person who gave him the moniker that made him a household celebrity, putting to rest long-held rumours regarding the origin of his stage name.
Malayalam actor Mammootty surprised the crowd during the event's launch by disclosing the identity of his buddy who named him Mammootty, putting an end to years of public speculation regarding the origin of his renowned moniker. The actor, who was in a good mood, thanked the audience for their support and prayers before delivering the news that enthralled those there.
In his presentation, Manorama began by telling a story from his undergraduate days. The actor informed everyone at college that his name was Omar Sharif, a well-known Egyptian actor. One day, he accidentally dropped his ID card, revealing the secret. Mammootty shared his story: "One of my friends immediately asked me. 'You are not Sharif, your name is Mammootty.'" The crowd listened closely, awaiting what would happen next.
Mammootty continued, pointing into the audience and introducing the guy who had named him. With a hint of eagerness, he announced, "The friend who named me Mammootty is right here." "His name is Sasidharan."
All attention were drawn to a skinny man with a tucked-in shirt and pants, identified as Sashidharan. The audience replied with joyful cries of 'Sasi chetan ki jai,' accepting the surprising revelation.
Mammootty addressed the ongoing arguments about his name, noting, "Many individuals have claimed credit for my name and even written about it in newspapers. But it was this man," he replied, referring to Sashidharan.
He underlined how he had kept Sashidharan's identity hidden until now, stating, "I have guarded him like a secret, held him back all these years like a surprise."
The moment struck a chord with the audience, with many seeing comparisons to Mammootty's own film moments in which protagonists celebrate old friends in public. The disclosure answered a long-standing question among fans and the general public.
The session closed with Mammootty's expression of friendship and thankfulness, a remarkable moment that underlined the long-lasting impact of human ties in his life.
