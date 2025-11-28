Image Credit : Instagram/@JioHotstar

In a shocking twist, all eight contestants have been nominated for eviction in Week 14. This unexpected move has placed everyone at risk, intensifying the competition. According to BBInsiders, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, Ashnoor Kaur, and Farhana Bhatt are leading the voting charts, while Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha are currently in the bottom two.