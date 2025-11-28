- Home
- Entertainment
- Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Introduce Daughter to Fans, Reveal Her Beautiful Name
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Introduce Daughter to Fans, Reveal Her Beautiful Name
Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally shared the first glimpse of their daughter. Along with the adorable pictures, the couple also revealed the beautiful name of their newborn to fans.
New Parents
Bollywood’s most loved couple welcomed parenthood on July 15, 2025, when they became proud parents of a baby girl. The announcement delighted fans and media alike, as the couple shared the joyous news, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives. Fans have been eagerly waiting for glimpses of the little bundle of joy.
First Glimpse
After nearly five months, the couple finally gave fans their first look at their daughter. They also revealed her beautiful name, Saraayah Malhotra. The adorable pictures shared on social media instantly went viral, with fans showering love and blessings for the newborn, celebrating the happy family’s newest addition with excitement.
Personal and Versatile
Both actors are celebrated for their versatility on screen and continue to impress fans with their performances. Off-screen, their personal life often grabs attention, making them a favourite topic among fans and media alike. Their ability to balance a busy career while embracing parenthood has added to their admiration and respect.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.