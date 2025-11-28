Tere Ishk Mein REVIEW: Did Dhanush bring back the Raanjhanaa magic? Read Reaction
Let's take a detailed look at the review of the Hindi movie 'Tere Ishk Mein', directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
Tere Ishk Mein Review
Aanand L. Rai delivers a full package of love, betrayal, and heartbreak. This isn't a simple romance; it's an emotional ride. The screenplay and A.R. Rahman's music are huge pluses.
Tere Ishk Mein Review
The first half is a gentle romance, while the second is a thrilling ride. After the interval, the story is full of tension and twists, leading to a bold and unexpected climax.
Tere Ishk Mein's Plus Points
Dhanush proves his mettle again with a natural and captivating performance. Kriti Sanon is the film's trump card, with a character arc that makes you both love and hate her.
Just One Minus
Dhanush and Kriti's chemistry is amazing. The only minus is the long runtime. Overall, Aanand L. Rai proves he's the 'King of Love Stories.' A must-watch for romance fans.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.