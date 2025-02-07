Thandel OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's latest movie online

Thandel on Netflix: Before Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is released on OTT, here is all you need to know about it.

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has finally entered theatres today. The film has received mixed to excellent reviews from moviegoers. However, fans are blown away by the lead couple's on-screen connection. While everyone is watching Thandel in theatres, we'd like to tell you where you can watch it online when it's released.

Where to Watch Thandel will be accessible on Netflix following its theatrical run. While conjecture is that the film would be streamed on the site after 50 days in theatres, no specific release date has been announced.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: The self made superstar

When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. 🌊❤️

Thandel, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/uRMGVxk43n — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025

"When fate forces them beyond boundaries, only fortitude can return them home. Thandel will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi following its theatrical premiere," the streaming giant noted.

Thandel: Storyline

Thandel is based on the actual story of a fisherman from Srikakulam. He, along with another fisherman, accidentally wanders into Pakistani seas and is imprisoned in Karachi for more than a year. During their detention, individuals are subjected to extreme torture and denied basic essentials like as food and clothes.

Also Read: Mathira Khan refutes claims of leaked video, calls it defamation

The film's main character, Naga Chaitanya, illustrates the terrible reality faced by Indian fishermen and their tenacity in the face of inconceivable hardships. After almost a year of horrific treatment, all of the fisherman are finally liberated.

Thandel's cast and staff include Chandoo Mondeti, who directed the film, and Karthik Theeda, who wrote the script and plot. Bunny Vasu produces the film, and Allu Aravind serves as the presenter. Shamdat Sainudeen oversaw the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli was in charge of the editing. Devi Sri Prasad provided the soundtrack for the film, which is produced by Geetha Arts.

The cast features Naga Chaitanya as Raju, Sai Pallavi as Satya, and Prakash Belawadi as a Pakistani jailer. The film also stars Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key parts.

Latest Videos