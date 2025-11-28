The Raja Saab to Ranger: 6 Exciting Upcoming Sanjay Dutt Films Releasing in 2026
The year 2026 is set to be massive for Sanjay Dutt, with six of his films lined up across multiple genres. Featuring both South and Bollywood projects, here’s a quick look at his upcoming releases.
1. The Raja Saab (Telugu)
- Release Date: Jan 9, 2026
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Budget: ₹400-500 Crore
- Director: Maruthi Dasari
Prabhas is the lead, with Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal.
2. Baap (Hindi)
- Release Date: 2026 (Date not fixed)
- Genre: Action
- Budget: NA
- Director: Vivek Chauhan
This is a multi-starrer film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.
3. KD: The Devil (Kannada)
- Release Date: 2026 (Date not fixed)
- Genre: Action Drama
- Budget: NA
- Director: Prem Kumar
Dhruva Sarja has the lead role, and Sanjay Dutt will appear as the villain. The film also features Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, and Nora Fatehi.
4. Welcome To The Jungle (Hindi)
- Release Date: 2026 (Date not yet fixed)
- Genre: Jungle Adventure Comedy Drama
- Budget: Approx. ₹400 Crore
- Director: Ahmed Khan
This is a multi-starrer comedy-drama with Akshay Kumar in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal.
5. Ranger (Hindi)
- Release Date: December 4, 2026
- Genre: Action Drama
- Budget: NA
- Director: Jagan Shakti
Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain in this film, while Ajay Devgn will play the hero. Tamannaah Bhatia also has an important role.
6. The Good Maharaja (Hindi)
- Release Date: December 18, 2026
- Genre: Indo-Polish War Epic Drama
- Budget: Approx. ₹400 Crore
- Director: Vikash Verma
The story is based on the life of Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji. Sanjay Dutt will play the lead role, alongside Dhruv Verma and Gulshan Grover.
