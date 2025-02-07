Thandel REVIEW: Is Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi film worth your TIME? Read this

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is releasing on February 7th. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, produced by Bunny Vas, with an 80-crore budget and praised music.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, releases worldwide on February 7th. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vas, the film has a budget of 80 crores. Early US premiere responses are coming in.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya's mass action entry, followed by love scenes with Sai Pallavi, sets the stage. The 'Om Namo Namah Shivaya' song is a first-half highlight, showcasing their performance. The story takes an emotional turn afterward.

Feel-good moments, songs, background music, and the interval sequence are first-half highlights. The initial hour feels slow, picking up pace after the interval. The drama falls short, but Devi Sri Prasad's music shines.

article_image3

Chandoo Mondeti's writing is underwhelming. Article 370 and India-Pakistan scenes are well-depicted. Patriotic sequences in the second half are good, but some feel artificial and less engaging.

article_image4

The last 20 minutes of the second half are impressive. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi carry the film, but the narration sometimes drags. Despite being Naga Chaitanya's highest-budget film, it's an average watch.

article_image5

Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya as Raju and Sai Pallavi as Satya. The supporting cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Charandeep, Jabardast Mahesh, Prakash Belawadi (Pakistani), Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo, and Prithviraj.

article_image6

Twitter Review:

A recent X post shared excitement for Thandel, describing it as a thrilling journey filled with twists—starting with Naga Chaitanya’s mass entry, progressing through love, emotional turns, action, loss, and culminating in a victorious, patriotic finish.

[WATCH]

[WATCH]

[WATCH]

