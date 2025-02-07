Thandel REVIEW: Is Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi film worth your TIME? Read this

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is releasing on February 7th. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, produced by Bunny Vas, with an 80-crore budget and praised music.

Naga Chaitanya's mass action entry, followed by love scenes with Sai Pallavi, sets the stage. The 'Om Namo Namah Shivaya' song is a first-half highlight, showcasing their performance. The story takes an emotional turn afterward.

Feel-good moments, songs, background music, and the interval sequence are first-half highlights. The initial hour feels slow, picking up pace after the interval. The drama falls short, but Devi Sri Prasad's music shines.