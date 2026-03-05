Iran- Israel Crisis: Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai Amid West Asia Crisis; Read On
Iran- Israel Crisis: Bollywood actress Lara Dutta is stuck in Dubai with her daughter Saira because of the growing tension in the Middle East. She's really shaken up by the situation. Lara said she heard loud explosions and even saw missiles
Lara Dutta reveals she heard blasts during a shoot in Dubai
Lara was in Dubai with her daughter, but her husband was not with them
Lara Dutta added that her daughter Saira was with her when she heard the explosions, but her husband Mahesh Bhupathi was travelling for work. "My daughter is here with me, Mahesh was out for work. Thankfully, he wasn't in Dubai at that time," she said.
Lara Dutta described the scene with fighter jets and loud blasts.
Lara Dutta praised the UAE government for its handling of the situation.
The actress heavily praised the United Arab Emirates government for the security arrangements. She says, “I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. For every single person, I won't speak for anyone else, but we were handled so well. We felt that we matter here, that we are being protected, no matter what our nationality is.”
Lara Dutta got emotional while trying to find a flight back to Mumbai.
