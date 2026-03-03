- Home
Just as rumors about Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha's divorce started doing the rounds, actress Trisha's name also got dragged into it.
Vijay-Sangeetha divorce rumours
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are reportedly ending their long marriage. Amidst this news, actress Trisha Krishnan's name has suddenly popped up.
Trisha's name comes to the forefront
People are saying that actress Trisha is the reason for the couple's divorce. Vijay and Trisha have acted together in many hit films, which is why talk has started that she is the main reason for the split.
Trisha's post goes viral
Meanwhile, a post supposedly from Trisha is creating a huge hulchul on social media. The post says, "Whatever happens... I will never leave you." People claim Trisha wrote this for Vijay.
Rumours
Trisha's silence on the matter is only adding fuel to the fire. But her fans did some digging and found that the post was fake. They spotted clear signs of editing, especially around her name.
Anniversary wish photo
Fans discovered that the viral post was actually a twisted version of an old post. The original was a simple anniversary wish for Vijay and Sangeetha, and someone just edited the text.
People who believe everything is true
Someone took a screenshot of Trisha's official Insta account, edited the words to mean 'Vijay is mine forever,' and made it go viral. And people who believe everything on social media are falling for it!
