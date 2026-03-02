- Home
Thalapathy Vijay Divorce Case: Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? Know her Family Background and Net Worth
Actor Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has reportedly filed for divorce. Their story started with her being a huge fan, which blossomed into love and marriage. Now, Sangeetha has claimed that Vijay is having an affair with another actress.
Image Credit : instagram
Sangeetha used to write letters to Vijay
Sangeetha was a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay even while studying at London University. She is the daughter of Swarnalingam, a successful London-based businessman of Sri Lankan origin. She would constantly write letters to Vijay, following his film journey from afar.
Image Credit : instagram
Fandom turned into love!
In 1996, Sangeetha flew to India just to congratulate Vijay for his hit film 'Poove Unakkaga'. That's when they first met. Their friendship quickly turned into love. Vijay introduced her to his family, and since Sangeetha is a Hindu, they got married in 1999 following Hindu traditions.
Image Credit : instagram
Thalapathy Vijay had praised his wife
At a 2004 event, Vijay publicly praised his wife Sangeetha, who rarely appears in the media. He said, 'My mother and my wife Sangeetha are the reason for my charm and acting skills.' However, since 2021, there have been rumours of Vijay having an affair with an actress. The couple has two children, a son named Desan Sanjay and a daughter named Divya Saasha.
Image Credit : instagram
How much is the property worth?
Sangeetha comes from a very wealthy family. The combined value of her father Swarnalingam's business and her own assets is reportedly more than ₹400 crore. It's said that Sangeetha has now moved back to her parents' home and is helping manage her father's business.
