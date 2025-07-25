Image Credit : IMDB

Vijay Sethupathi, known for his grit and versatility, has risen to become one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated stars after years of struggle. With hits like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sethupathi, he has earned both critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. Now, he returns to the big screen with Thalaivan Thalaivii, his first release since the 2025 film Ace. As the film is released today on July 25, here are five reasons why it's worth watching.