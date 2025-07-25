- Home
Thalaivan Thalaivii: 5 Reasons Why Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Film Is a Must-Watch
Here are 5 reasons why you should watch the film Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen.
5 Reasons to Watch Thalaivan Thalaivii
Vijay Sethupathi, known for his grit and versatility, has risen to become one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated stars after years of struggle. With hits like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sethupathi, he has earned both critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. Now, he returns to the big screen with Thalaivan Thalaivii, his first release since the 2025 film Ace. As the film is released today on July 25, here are five reasons why it's worth watching.
After Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi’s recent films didn’t perform well, leaving fans hopeful for a turnaround. Thalaivan Thalaivii, a family-oriented drama, is generating buzz and is expected to resonate strongly with audiences, potentially marking a much-needed hit in Sethupathi’s filmography.
Expectations are high for Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by Pandiraj, who is known for family dramas. This marks the first collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Pandiraj, adding to the excitement. The teaser and songs have already been widely appreciated by audiences.
Thalaivan Thalaivii marks Nithya Menen’s return to Tamil cinema after Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi. It is also the first time she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi, with fans excited to see their on-screen chemistry in this film.
Santhosh Narayanan is one of the trending music composers. He composed for Surya's Soorarai Pottru and now for this film. Fans are eager to experience his music and how it blends with the scenes.
Thalaivan Thalaivii is set in a rural part of Tamil Nadu, but its story and emotions connect with people everywhere. The film’s simple yet powerful message about family and life appeals to audiences from all backgrounds, making it a relatable and heartwarming watch.