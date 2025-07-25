Maareesan X Review: Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil Deliver Powerful Performances
Check out the X reviews for Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sudeesh Shankar.
Maareesan Twitter Review
After the success of Maamannan, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil team up again in Maareesan, directed by newcomer Sudeesh Shankar. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and produced by R.B. Choudary under Super Good Films, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, and Sithara. Vadivelu plays Velayutham, and Fahadh Faasil portrays Daya. The film is released worldwide today.
Maareesan Storyline
Vadivelu, suffering from amnesia, forgets his PIN at an ATM. Fahadh Faasil, a thief, offers help but plots to steal Vadivelu's money after realizing he has a lot. He takes Vadivelu on a bike ride to Nagercoil, instead of his intended destination, Thiruvannamalai. The story revolves around whether Fahadh succeeds in stealing the money. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X.
#Maareesan [Tamil] - LIKED IT 👍
An Alzheimer’s patient, Velayutham sets off on an unexpected journey with a stranger, Dhaya - a ride that turns out unpredictable.
The film begins with a unique premise, led by two stellar performers on a slow yet engaging journey with a… pic.twitter.com/bqHeyAIz8y
— Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) July 25, 2025
#Maareesan (3.25/5) - Good drama with a dose of thrill. The combo of Fahadh Faasil and the veteran Vadivelu works out well for the film, they click together. Liked the element of doubt that the film keeps intact in the first half, the second half has some reveals and an emotional… pic.twitter.com/wJFn3Cn5hN
— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 23, 2025
#Maareesan [3.5/5] : A bold attempt that pays off! 💥
Two-man show with strong performances from #Vadivelu & #FahadhFaasil..
Second half shifts gears with solid thrills.. @thisisysr songs and BGM - Fantastic and layered.. 👌
Director #SudheeshSankar delivers a gripping,… pic.twitter.com/a77ZcMX9aF
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 23, 2025
Maareesan Twitter Buzz
Maareesan is a well-written thriller with twists. Vadivelu's performance is fantastic, and Fahadh Faasil is brilliant. While the first half is slow, the movie picks up after the interval, turning into a full-blown thriller in the second half. With a gripping screenplay, there are no dull moments. Overall, a good film.
How's Maareesan?
Maareesan is a mind-blowing thriller with twists, especially the interval block and pre-climax scenes. Vadivelu plays a role that was a dream for many big heroes in the 90s and 2000s. Fahadh Faasil shines as a thief. Yuvan's music is experimental and interesting, using a popular song by his father, Ilaiyaraaja. Overall, Maareesan is for thriller lovers.
Maareesan X Review
Maareesan starts slow but has a great interval. The second half is gripping. Some one-liners work well. A good social message at the end. Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil deliver great performances. A worthwhile watch.