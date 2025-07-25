Image Credit : X

Vadivelu, suffering from amnesia, forgets his PIN at an ATM. Fahadh Faasil, a thief, offers help but plots to steal Vadivelu's money after realizing he has a lot. He takes Vadivelu on a bike ride to Nagercoil, instead of his intended destination, Thiruvannamalai. The story revolves around whether Fahadh succeeds in stealing the money. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X.

#Maareesan [Tamil] - LIKED IT 👍



An Alzheimer’s patient, Velayutham sets off on an unexpected journey with a stranger, Dhaya - a ride that turns out unpredictable.



The film begins with a unique premise, led by two stellar performers on a slow yet engaging journey with a… pic.twitter.com/bqHeyAIz8y — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) July 25, 2025

#Maareesan (3.25/5) - Good drama with a dose of thrill. The combo of Fahadh Faasil and the veteran Vadivelu works out well for the film, they click together. Liked the element of doubt that the film keeps intact in the first half, the second half has some reveals and an emotional… pic.twitter.com/wJFn3Cn5hN — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 23, 2025