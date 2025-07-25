Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii hits theatres with strong audience response, blending heartfelt performances, rural charm, and family drama in a film that marks Sethupathi’s solid comeback.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's much-awaited film Thalaivan Thalaivii has finally hit the big screens today, July 25, and is already receiving a warm response from audiences across Tamil Nadu. Directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film explores the intricacies of marriage and family life in a rural setting, delivering a meaningful message wrapped in humor and emotion.

A Strong Comeback for Vijay Sethupathi?

After the underwhelming performance of Ace, fans were eagerly hoping for a solid comeback from Vijay Sethupathi, and Thalaivan Thalaivii just might be it. He plays a parotta master from Madurai, a role that he fully immersed himself in, even training to make real parottas for authenticity. His portrayal is being praised for its depth, charm, and relatability. Nithya Menen, playing his on-screen wife, also delivers a standout performance, effortlessly balancing strength, vulnerability, and emotional nuance.

Audiences have already taken to social media to express their admiration for the chemistry between the lead pair. Early viewers are calling it one of the most heartfelt performances from Vijay and Nithya in recent times.

Trailer Boosts Hype and Bookings Surge

While the film initially had a low-key buzz, the trailer's release completely changed the game. With an engaging storyline, powerful visuals by cinematographer Sukumar, and a rousing background score by Santhosh Narayanan, Thalaivan Thalaivii quickly caught the attention of moviegoers.

Bookings have surged across the state, with many shows going houseful. Supporting cast members like Myna Nandini, Deepa, Roshini Haripriyan, and Yogi Babu in a special cameo have also added star power to the film.