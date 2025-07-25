10 Must-Watch Vijay Sethupathi Films Before Watching Thalaivan Thalaivii
Before watching Thalaivan Thalaivii, revisit 10 standout films that prove why Vijay Sethupathi is one of Indian cinema’s most loved and versatile stars.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Pizza (2012)
A game-changer in Vijay Sethupathi’s career, Pizza is a gripping horror-thriller where he plays Michael, a pizza delivery boy whose routine night spirals into a terrifying mystery. With a mix of fear, confusion, and sharp instincts, Sethupathi carries the film with a performance that feels real and grounded, even amid supernatural twists. His ability to maintain tension and emotional depth makes Pizza a standout—and one of the best low-budget thrillers in Tamil cinema.
Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom (2012)
In this quirky comedy based on a real-life incident, Vijay Sethupathi plays Prem, a groom who loses part of his memory just days before his wedding. His hilariously deadpan delivery of the now-iconic line “Enna aachu?” drives the film’s charm. Balancing absurdity with empathy, Sethupathi's performance proves his gift for comedy and his ability to carry a film with subtlety and ease. Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom remains a cult favourite and a turning point in his career
Soodhu Kavvum (2013)
In this dark comedy cult classic, Vijay Sethupathi plays a small-time kidnapper with bizarre ethics and a rulebook of his own. With his deadpan humour, quirky mannerisms, and effortless charm, Sethupathi turns a ridiculous plot into a hilarious and surprisingly grounded ride. It's a perfect example of his knack for making even the most eccentric roles feel real.
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015)
Vijay Sethupathi brings both laughs and grit as Pondy Pandi, a wannabe rowdy with a heart that's not quite in the game. Paired with Nayanthara, who plays a woman on a mission for revenge, Sethupathi balances comedy and emotion with ease. His playful charm and offbeat energy make Naanum Rowdy Dhaan a fun ride, proving once again his strength in mixing mass appeal with genuine performance.
Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016)
In this unconventional romantic comedy, Vijay Sethupathi plays Kathir, a good-hearted rowdy who forms an unlikely bond with a struggling IT professional. With his laid-back charm and impeccable comic timing, Sethupathi turns a simple story into something deeply endearing. His chemistry with Madonna Sebastian feels refreshingly real, making Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum a quiet, heartfelt gem in his filmography.
Vikram Vedha (2017)
Vijay Sethupathi delivers one of his most powerful performances as Vedha, a sharp-witted gangster who challenges a police officer’s sense of justice through gripping storytelling. With his intense screen presence and layered portrayal, Sethupathi blurs the line between villain and hero, making Vedha as charismatic as he is menacing. It's a masterclass in morally grey acting.
96 (2018)
Vijay Sethupathi stars as Ram, a soft-spoken photographer who reunites with his childhood sweetheart after decades. With minimal dialogue and expressive silence, he captures the pain, nostalgia, and quiet longing of first love lost. His subtle, heartfelt performance makes 96 a timeless tale of romance and what could have been.
Super Deluxe (2019)
In a bold and unforgettable turn, Vijay Sethupathi plays Shilpa, a trans woman returning to her family after years of absence. His performance is raw, tender, and deeply human—bringing dignity and depth to a character rarely seen in Tamil cinema. Super Deluxe is a genre-defying film, and Sethupathi’s portrayal is its emotional heart.
Merry Christmas (2024)
In this stylish neo-noir thriller, Vijay Sethupathi plays Albert, a mysterious stranger who crosses paths with Katrina Kaif’s character on a fateful Christmas Eve. Set in 1980s Bombay, the film unfolds over one night and blends suspense, romance, and emotional depth. Sethupathi brings quiet intensity and charm to a role full of secrets, making Merry Christmas a slow-burn performance that lingers long after the credits roll.
Viduthalai (Part 1 & 2)
In Vetrimaaran’s hard-hitting political thriller, Vijay Sethupathi plays Perumal “Vaathiyaar”, the enigmatic leader of a Communist revolutionary group fighting systemic injustice. While Part 1 teases his presence and builds a powerful aura around him, it’s in Part 2 that Sethupathi fully takes center stage—delivering a layered, emotionally charged performance that explores resistance, morality, and sacrifice. Across both films, he blends vulnerability and quiet authority, turning Vaathiyaar into one of his most memorable roles in recent years.