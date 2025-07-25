- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalaivan Thalaivii: Vijay Sethupathi to Nithya Menen — Check Star Cast Net Worth and Lifestyle
Thalaivan Thalaivii: Vijay Sethupathi to Nithya Menen — Check Star Cast Net Worth and Lifestyle
Thalaivan Thalaivii is creating a buzz with its stellar cast. Let’s explore the net worth and lifestyles of Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, and Myna Nandhini.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Thalaivan Thalaivii Star Cast Net Worth
Thalaivan Thalaivii is currently trending and creating quite a buzz among movie lovers. With its strong performances and engaging story, the film has caught everyone’s attention. Let’s take a look at the cast and their net worth.
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 140 crore. He reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film and earns an additional Rs 50 lakh per brand endorsement. The actor also owns a luxurious bungalow in Chennai, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore.
Nithya Menen
Nithya Menen, known for her versatile roles across South Indian cinema and Bollywood, enjoys a successful career while maintaining a low-profile personal life. Her performance in films like Mission Mangal has added to her popularity and income. With years of consistent work, Nithya is estimated to have a net worth of around Rs 50 crore.
Yogi Babu
Yogi Babu, a popular actor and comedian in the Tamil film industry, has won hearts with his unique humor and screen presence. Known for his consistent box-office success, he is estimated to have a net worth of around Rs 75 crore.
Myna Nandhini
Myna Nandhini, known for her roles in Tamil television and films, has built a strong fan base over the years. Her estimated net worth is around Rs 5 crore.
Thalaivan Thalaivii in theaters
Thalaivan Thalaivii is now in theaters and buzzing everywhere, with audiences eagerly anticipating the chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. Vijay’s strong comeback is highly expected from this heartfelt family drama.