Tara Sutaria latest photos: Actress dons her casual best in denims and classic black tank top, see photos
Tara Sutaria has always been known for her simple and elegant sartorial choices. The actress has always maintained a simple mantra: Less is more. Yet again, the actress donned a simple yet fashionable look as she posed for the shutterbugs while being papped. Check out some of her latest pictures below:
Tara Sutaria has always won the hearts of the audience with her sweet simple and demeanour. However, she is also well-known for her elegant sartorial choices.
In this day and age, Sutaria stands out of the box by always ensuring comfortable clothes over anything else- be it simple denims to Indian outfits.
In her latest photos, where she has been papped in the city, the actress donned a simple yet casual look,
Sutaria wore a classic black tank top that she combined with a pair of denim jeans and a broad black belt.
She completed the look with minimal face makeup and highlighted her eyes using deep eye-makeup. She finished the look with classic black heels.
On the professional front, Tara Sutaria is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming film ‘Apurva’.
Tara carried herself gracefully and also posed patiently for the paparazzi, never failing to disappoint her fans!