    Tara Sutaria latest photos: Actress dons her casual best in denims and classic black tank top, see photos

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    Tara Sutaria has always been known for her simple and elegant sartorial choices. The actress has always maintained a simple mantra: Less is more. Yet again, the actress donned a simple yet fashionable look as she posed for the shutterbugs while being papped. Check out some of her latest pictures below:

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tara Sutaria has always won the hearts of the audience with her sweet simple and demeanour. However, she is also well-known for her elegant sartorial choices. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this day and age, Sutaria stands out of the box by always ensuring comfortable clothes over anything else- be it simple denims to Indian outfits.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In her latest photos, where she has been papped in the city, the actress donned a simple yet casual look,

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sutaria wore a classic black tank top that she combined with a pair of denim jeans and a broad black belt. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She completed the look with minimal face makeup and highlighted her eyes using deep eye-makeup. She finished the look with classic black heels. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the professional front, Tara Sutaria is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming film ‘Apurva’.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tara carried herself gracefully and also posed patiently for the paparazzi, never failing to disappoint her fans!

