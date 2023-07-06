Tanushree Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song ‘E Awaara Ke Kismat’ goes VIRAL

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy video: This song ‘E Awaara Ke Kismat’ has gone viral on YouTube. Arvind Akela and Tanushree Chatterjee's sensual performance has gone viral. 
     

    Arvind Akela and Tanushree Chatterjee are among the most vibrant and well-known Bhojpuri duos. They have consistently lifted the bar with their spectacular performances.
     

    Their performances have become a phenomenon on the internet, and internet users like viewing them on a big screen together. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Arvind Akela's amazing and magnificent dancing matches her. They're upping the bar with their hot and excellent performance.

    The scene in which Tanushree sits in Arvind Akela's lap and oozes audacity with her seductive avatar drew the most attention. The song's stunning locales are turning up the heat and making the video a must-see.
     

    The video has gone viral on the internet. Arvind Akela and Tanushree Chatterjee's sensual performance has gone viral. On YouTube, it has had 2,648,810 views. The post's comment area is overflowing with love and gratitude for the duo as they leave the viewers salivating.

