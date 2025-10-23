Image Credit : X

The Sabesh-Murali brothers were a successful music director duo in the Tamil film industry. They composed music for many super hit films like Mayandi Kudumbathar, Thavamai Thavamirundhu, Pokkisham, Samudhiram, Goripalayam, Mirugam, Autograph, and Pattalam. After Viswanathan-Ramamoorthy, Sabesh-Murali were the ones who ruled the Tamil film industry. The songs they composed are celebrated even today.

Music Director Sabesh Passes Away

In this situation, music director Sabesh passed away today due to illness. Sabesh, the brother of music director Deva, was receiving treatment in a hospital for his illness and passed away today as the treatment was unsuccessful.

He was 68. Sabesh's death has caused great sadness in the Tamil film industry. Many celebrities are offering their condolences on his passing.