Chennai: Tamil actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan's latest film 'Dude' has become the latest victim to a copyright dispute with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, who alleged the filmmakers used his songs without his permission. The blockbuster film, which reportedly earned Rs 75 crore within its first three days of release, is now caught in a legal battle over the use of two songs composed by the maestro. The Madras High Court on Wednesday, October 22 heard arguments in a case filed by Ilaiyaraaja against Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited, Echo Recording Company, and Oriental Records. Justice N Senthilkumar presided over the proceedings where Ilaiyaraaja's legal team raised concerns about ongoing copyright violations. Ilaiyaraaja expressed frustration over what he described as systematic exploitation by major music labels. The composer claimed that despite pending litigation, his compositions continue to be utilized without proper authorization.

“I may be a famous music composer. But I'm being cheated by these music companies. They are continuing to use my songs without any authorization. They're distorting it, adding beats to it.” Livelaw reported Ilaiyarajaa as saying.

The senior advocate also argued that it was impractical for Ilaiyaraaja to file separate applications against major labels for every film that allegedly misuses his work. He also pointed out that Sony had not yet filed a written statement in response to the petition, nor had it produced the revenue details as previously directed by the court. Sony Music's representative, Senior Advocate Vijay Narayan, informed the court about a transfer petition filed with the Supreme Court, where notice has been issued. The company attempted to submit revenue details in a sealed cover to maintain confidentiality, but this was rejected following objections from Ilaiyaraaja's counsel, who referenced Supreme Court criticism of such practices.

What Did The Court Say?

Justice Senthilkumar observed that while the music companies are powerful entities, Ilaiyaraaja himself is an equally prominent figure in the industry. However, the judge clarified that since the allegations regarding 'Dude' were not part of any affidavit before the court, this specific aspect could not be considered at this stage. The court informed Ilaiyaraaja that he was at liberty to file a separate application if his songs were being used without authorization in any other movie.



Earlier, the Madras High Court had directed Sony Music to provide day-to-day accounts of revenues generated from streaming Ilaiyaraaja's compositions. However, considering the Supreme Court's involvement and maintaining judicial discipline, Justice Senthilkumar decided not to accept the sealed cover submissions at this stage. With the matter also pending before the Supreme Court and considering judicial protocol, Justice Senthilkumar has scheduled the next hearing for November 19.