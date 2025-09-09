Coolie to Thalaivan Thalaivii: Top 5 Highest Grossing Tamil Movies of 2025
The list of the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films in Tamil Nadu in 2025 is out. Let's see which films made the cut
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies
While 2025 hasn't been quite as expected for Tamil cinema, Kollywood has consistently delivered hits. Here's a list of the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films in Tamil Nadu in the past 8 months, including two Ajith Kumar starrers. Let's dive into which film earned the most.
5. Thalaivan Thalaivii
"Thalaivan Thalaivii," directed by Pandiraj and starring Vijay Sethupathi, takes the 5th spot. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, this July release paired Vijay Sethupathi with Nithya Menen. This blockbuster hit raked in ₹64.75 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.
4. Dragon
"Dragon," directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, comes in at number 4. Produced by AGS Entertainment and released in February, this film boasts a star-studded cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Harshad Khan, VJ Chitra, and Mysskin. It earned a cool ₹83 crore in Tamil Nadu.
3. Vidaamuyarchi
Ajith Kumar's "Vidaamuyarchi," directed by Magizh Thirumeni and released in February, secures the 3rd position. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film features Trisha, Arav, Arjun, and Regina Cassandra. It also earned ₹83 crore in Tamil Nadu.
2. Coolie
Superstar Rajinikanth's "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and released in August, grabs the 2nd spot. Produced by Sun Pictures, this film features a stellar cast including Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan. It grossed a whopping ₹148.8 crore in Tamil Nadu.
1. Good Bad Ugly
Ajith Kumar's "Good Bad Ugly," directed by Adhik Ravichandran, claims the top spot. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this grand release stars Trisha, Arjun Das, Simran, and Sunil. It earned a remarkable ₹152.65 crore in Tamil Nadu.