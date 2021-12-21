Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs
South’s one of the leading ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her birthday today on December 21. On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress along with pictures that prove she never shies away from flaunting stunning curves and sexy long legs. Take a look.
Tamannaah is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses down South. She has also managed to garner her fan base in the Hindi film industry. The actress feeds her fans and followers on social media with her stunning pictures, showing off her beauty and grace that woes one and all.
Tamanaah has predominantly worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The ‘milky beauty’ as she is often called by her fans, made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 alongside actor Samir Aftab in the film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’. Tamanaah has also worked with the first Indian Idol winner Abhijeet for a music video. Abhijeet’s solo ‘Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku’ featured Tamannaah.
The ‘November Story’ actress, Tamannaah is known for her girl-next-door and simple aura. But he broke her signature image with Ravi Krishna’s movie ‘KD” where she appeared in a negative role.
The 32-year-old actress, like many from the film industry, has changed her name for numerological reasons. She added a few extra letters in her name’s spelling based on numerology, reportedly.
Tamannaah dons several hats which also includes being an entrepreneur. The actress runs a jewellery business under her brand name ‘Wite-n-Gold’ and is also the creative head for the same.
Tamannaah Bhatia tops the category when it is about a celebrity who never scores in shelling no drama vibes, no-fuss scenario. Tamannaah has successfully managed to keep both her professional and personal lives away, ensuring that her personal life does not make it to the headlines of the newspaper. Tamannaah is quite an active social media user. She often keeps giving sneak peeks into her life to her fans that keep her fans engaged.
