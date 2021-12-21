  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Meta: Bahubali actress, Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her birthday, and on this special day of hers, here are six pictures of the actress that show how she never fails at flaunting her sexy curves and hot toned legs.

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs drb

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    South’s one of the leading ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her birthday today on December 21. On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress along with pictures that prove she never shies away from flaunting stunning curves and sexy long legs. Take a look.

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs drb

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Tamannaah is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses down South. She has also managed to garner her fan base in the Hindi film industry. The actress feeds her fans and followers on social media with her stunning pictures, showing off her beauty and grace that woes one and all.

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs drb

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Tamanaah has predominantly worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The ‘milky beauty’ as she is often called by her fans, made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 alongside actor Samir Aftab in the film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’. Tamanaah has also worked with the first Indian Idol winner Abhijeet for a music video. Abhijeet’s solo ‘Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku’ featured Tamannaah.

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs drb

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    The ‘November Story’ actress, Tamannaah is known for her girl-next-door and simple aura. But he broke her signature image with Ravi Krishna’s movie ‘KD” where she appeared in a negative role.

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs drb

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    The 32-year-old actress, like many from the film industry, has changed her name for numerological reasons. She added a few extra letters in her name’s spelling based on numerology, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Is Tamannaah Bhatia not well? Is she suffering from critical health issue? Read this

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs drb

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Tamannaah dons several hats which also includes being an entrepreneur. The actress runs a jewellery business under her brand name ‘Wite-n-Gold’ and is also the creative head for the same.

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs drb

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia tops the category when it is about a celebrity who never scores in shelling no drama vibes, no-fuss scenario. Tamannaah has successfully managed to keep both her professional and personal lives away, ensuring that her personal life does not make it to the headlines of the newspaper. Tamannaah is quite an active social media user. She often keeps giving sneak peeks into her life to her fans that keep her fans engaged.

    ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's Marchesa gown costs more than Maruti ALTO or trip to Disney World with family; take a look

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said

    Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam see pic of the rebel star here drb

    Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam; see pic of the ‘rebel star’ here

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, conman had links with these stars too? drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, conman had links with these stars too?

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside drb

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video] scj

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video]

    Recent Stories

    Calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan bluff about a 'successful' Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit

    Calling Pakistan and Imran Khan's bluff about a 'successful' OIC summit

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets mobbed outside ED office; she left after six hours of grilling drb

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets mobbed outside ED office; she left after six hours of grilling

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: From Italy winning Euros to Ronaldo-Messi transfer - The top moments in football-ayh

    Round-up 2021: From Italy winning Euros to Ronaldo-Messi transfer - The top moments in football

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said

    Delhi Assembly to be held on January 3 and 4, 2022 to take up legislative work-dnm

    Delhi Assembly to be held on January 3 and 4, 2022 to take up legislative work

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon
    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon