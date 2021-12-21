Tamannaah Bhatia birthday: 6 pics that prove the actor never shies from flaunting her curves, toned legs

Meta: Bahubali actress, Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her birthday, and on this special day of hers, here are six pictures of the actress that show how she never fails at flaunting her sexy curves and hot toned legs.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

South’s one of the leading ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her birthday today on December 21. On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress along with pictures that prove she never shies away from flaunting stunning curves and sexy long legs. Take a look.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses down South. She has also managed to garner her fan base in the Hindi film industry. The actress feeds her fans and followers on social media with her stunning pictures, showing off her beauty and grace that woes one and all.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamanaah has predominantly worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The ‘milky beauty’ as she is often called by her fans, made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 alongside actor Samir Aftab in the film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’. Tamanaah has also worked with the first Indian Idol winner Abhijeet for a music video. Abhijeet’s solo ‘Lafzon Mein Keh Na Saku’ featured Tamannaah.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The ‘November Story’ actress, Tamannaah is known for her girl-next-door and simple aura. But he broke her signature image with Ravi Krishna’s movie ‘KD” where she appeared in a negative role.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The 32-year-old actress, like many from the film industry, has changed her name for numerological reasons. She added a few extra letters in her name’s spelling based on numerology, reportedly. ALSO READ: Is Tamannaah Bhatia not well? Is she suffering from critical health issue? Read this

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah dons several hats which also includes being an entrepreneur. The actress runs a jewellery business under her brand name ‘Wite-n-Gold’ and is also the creative head for the same.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram