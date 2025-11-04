Tabu Birthday: Actress' Personal Life, Films, Affairs, And More
Tabu Birthday: Actress has turned 54. She was born on November 4, 1971, in Hyderabad. Tabu stepped into the world of acting at a young age. However, her first film as a lead actress was released 8 years after it was made
Tabu Turns 54
54-year-old Tabu's real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, but she kept her screen name short. Tabu is counted among Bollywood's finest actresses. She often played unconventional roles and left a mark with her acting.
Why did she remain unmarried
Tabu is still unmarried at 54. She prefers being single to avoid others' problems and has jokingly blamed Ajay Devgn for her relationship status.
Tabu on Ajay Devgn
Tabu revealed that Ajay Devgn and her cousin Sameer Arya were very protective in her teens. They would watch her and beat up any boy she talked to. She joked that she's still single because of Ajay, as he never found a good guy for her.
Affairs List
Tabu has had a long list of affairs, including with Ajay Devgn, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Sanjay Kapoor. Her longest relationship was a 10-year affair with South actor Nagarjuna, which ended because he was already married.
Films
Tabu started her acting career as a child artist in the 1982 film 'Bazaar'. After that, she worked in Dev Anand's film 'Hum Naujawan'.
First Film on Tabu
Tabu signed her first film 'Prem' with Sanjay Kapoor, but it took a long time to release. Before that, her film 'Pehla Pehla Pyar' was released, and it is considered her debut movie.
Tabu's Films
Tabu has worked in many hits like Vijaypath, Virasat, Hera Pheri, Chandni Bar, Haider, and Drishyam.