When Ajay Devgn Used to Follow and Spy on Tabu During Her Childhood Years
Bollywood’s versatile actress Tabu, known for her iconic roles and timeless beauty, opens up about her childhood bond with Ajay Devgn, her fitness secrets, and how she continues to inspire fans at 53.
A Versatile Acting Career
Tabu, born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most talented and versatile actresses. Over the years, she has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films like Maachis, Kalapani, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Drishyam, and Andhadhun. Her ability to effortlessly adapt to different genres has set a benchmark for fellow actresses in the industry.
Special Bonds in Bollywood
Off-screen, Tabu shares close ties with stars like Ajay Devgn and Farah Khan. She has mentioned feeling most comfortable at Farah Khan’s house. Her bond with Ajay Devgn, however, is rooted in childhood, as they grew up in the same neighborhood. In a candid interview, Tabu humorously blamed Ajay for her single status, revealing that he and her cousin, Sameer Arya, would “spy on her” and intimidate any boys who showed interest. She recalled, “If I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”
Secrets to Staying Fit and Gorgeous
At 53, Tabu continues to impress with her flawless looks and fit physique. She attributes part of her wellness to a healthy diet. Recently, she shared an Instagram story featuring almond bread baked by a friend, emphasizing her preference for nutritious and wholesome food. Her disciplined lifestyle and smart dietary choices appear to be the secret behind her ageless charm.
A Timeless Icon
With her combination of talent, elegance, and grounded lifestyle, Tabu continues to inspire fans and peers alike, proving that age is truly just a number in the world of cinema.