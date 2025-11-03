Image Credit : Asianet News

Off-screen, Tabu shares close ties with stars like Ajay Devgn and Farah Khan. She has mentioned feeling most comfortable at Farah Khan’s house. Her bond with Ajay Devgn, however, is rooted in childhood, as they grew up in the same neighborhood. In a candid interview, Tabu humorously blamed Ajay for her single status, revealing that he and her cousin, Sameer Arya, would “spy on her” and intimidate any boys who showed interest. She recalled, “If I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”