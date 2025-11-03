Tabu Love Life: Nagarjuna To Ajay Devgn; 4 Celebs She Has Been Linked With
Tabu Love Life: Popular Bollywood actress Tabu will turn 54 on November 4. In Tabu's long film career, her name has been linked with several celebs. So, let's check out the full list of her affairs in this report
Image Credit : Twitter
Tabu Affair
Tabu has never married. However, she has fallen for several celebs. So, let's find out about her love life...
Ajay Devgn
According to reports, Ajay Devgn and Tabu were having an affair. However, they always called it a rumor and described their relationship as just friendship.
Nagarjuna
Tabu's name has been linked with South superstar Nagarjuna. As per media reports, they had a long affair and wanted to get married. But Nagarjuna was already married, so they parted ways.
Sajid Nadiadwala
There was a time when Tabu and Sajid Nadiadwala were madly in love with each other. However, for some reason, they couldn't get married.
Sanjay Kapoor
According to media reports, Tabu also had a crush on Sanjay Kapoor. However, she never spoke openly about it.
