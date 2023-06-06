Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker gets trolled for her pregnancy post; netizens say, 'Congrats to your Pre-Wedding Pregnancy'

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    Swara Bhasker and her political spouse Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child. The actress announced her pregnancy today, and got a mixed response.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have announced their pregnancy news to the world. The actress made the surprising news on Twitter after posting images of her baby bump. Only a few months back, the actress married Fahad. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Swara Bhasker revealed that the two have been seeing one other for some time. Swara has revealed she is expecting her first child with Fahad four months after their wedding. Netizens who have condemned the new Bollywood fad were taken aback.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Swara and Fahad Ahmad's Twitter images, which have made waves in entertainment news, show the actress in a pink gown. They appear to be seated on a patio. Fahad is wrapping his arms around Swara.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Swara's baby bump may also be seen in the photo. In the message, the actress expressed her thanks, noting that sometimes all prayers are answered simultaneously. 

    article_image5

    Many people congratulate the newlywed couple on their happy news and the start of a new chapter in their life. Swara and Fahad have received several congratulations on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. 
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, some internet users have slammed the actress for revealing her pregnancy so soon. Some internet mathematicians have calculated the months following the wedding and have chastised the actress for disclosing the information. 
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Before Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza-Rekhi, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and other couples revealed their pregnancy soon after their wedding. Netizens have also reacted negatively to them.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Swara Bhasker and Fahad first met during a protest. Everything appears to have been documented by the actress. She uploaded a video of their love story to her social media pages, and it instantly went viral.

