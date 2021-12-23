  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 6:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sushmita Sen shared a post a few minutes ago talking about her relationship status with Rohman Shawl; here's what she said

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this RCB

    Since morning, fans of Sushmita Sen have been upset with the news of their favourite actress breakup news with Rohman Shawl. Many reports were have started doing the rounds. But we bring you the truth. According to many media houses, Sushmita and Rohman reportedly called it quits. 
     

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this RCB

    Reports suggest that model Rohman has moved out of Sushmita's house in Mumbai, staying with the actress and her daughters. Now, Rohman Shawl is reportedly staying with his friend. Now, the actress has shared a post saying that Rohman is and was her friend and will remain as friends. 

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this RCB

    On December 23, the Aarya actress ended all speculations around her breakup and confirmed the same on Instagram. But it is a bit confusing right? Here's what Sushmita wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!! I love you guys!!!😍 (SIC)" Along with this she shared a cute picture of the duo.
     

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this RCB

    Sushmita took to social media and confirmed that she and Rohman aren’t together anymore. For the Sen family, Rohman Shawl had become an integral part of their family events, parties and festivals. And now, according to Sushmita's post, they will always stay cordial. 
     

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this RCB

    In February, Sushmita's social media post sparked rumours of their breakup where she has written about relationships and walking out of them. But, later, Sushmita and Rohman ended the speculations by going public at an event in the city. Also Read: When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this RCB

    Sushmita, 46-years-old and Rohman, 30 began their connection through Instagram DM. One day, Sushmita accidentally opened Rohman's Insta message and responded. And rest is history which is now allegedly ended.  Also Read: Here's why Sushmita Sen does not allow boyfriend Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut says the country continues to ILL TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists here is why drb

    Kangana Ranaut says the country ‘continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists’; here’s why

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside) RCB

    WOW, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside)

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut says the country continues to ILL TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists here is why drb

    Kangana Ranaut says the country ‘continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists’; here’s why

    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Asembly amid Opposition's objection-ycb

    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Asembly amid Opposition's objection

    LA Olympics 2028: ICC to make $3 million bid for cricket's inclusion?-ayh

    LA Olympics 2028: ICC to make $3 million bid for cricket's inclusion?

    Delhi CM on omicron says state prepared to cope with up to 1 lakh cases per day strengthening home isolation protocol gcw

    Delhi CM says state prepared to cope with up to 1 lakh cases per day, strengthening home isolation protocol

    Saurav Ghosal elated after being named Men's President of Professional Squash Association-ayh

    Saurav Ghosal named Men’s President of Professional Squash Association

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon