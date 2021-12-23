Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this

Sushmita Sen shared a post a few minutes ago talking about her relationship status with Rohman Shawl; here's what she said

Since morning, fans of Sushmita Sen have been upset with the news of their favourite actress breakup news with Rohman Shawl. Many reports were have started doing the rounds. But we bring you the truth. According to many media houses, Sushmita and Rohman reportedly called it quits.



Reports suggest that model Rohman has moved out of Sushmita's house in Mumbai, staying with the actress and her daughters. Now, Rohman Shawl is reportedly staying with his friend. Now, the actress has shared a post saying that Rohman is and was her friend and will remain as friends.

On December 23, the Aarya actress ended all speculations around her breakup and confirmed the same on Instagram. But it is a bit confusing right? Here's what Sushmita wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!! I love you guys!!!😍 (SIC)" Along with this she shared a cute picture of the duo.



Sushmita took to social media and confirmed that she and Rohman aren’t together anymore. For the Sen family, Rohman Shawl had become an integral part of their family events, parties and festivals. And now, according to Sushmita's post, they will always stay cordial.



In February, Sushmita's social media post sparked rumours of their breakup where she has written about relationships and walking out of them. But, later, Sushmita and Rohman ended the speculations by going public at an event in the city. Also Read: When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this