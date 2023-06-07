Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy SEXY bikini gallery: Actresses set fire like never before

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    Are you also a water baby and cannot wait to dive into the water just as the mercury are on a rise? Bollywood's finest females Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Anushka Sharma are great sources of inspiration for bikinis.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny Leone: The actress looks sizzling hot as she flaunts her curves in sexy blue bikini, wears blazer with no top.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani: Disha Patani is synonymous with wellness and fitness. Here, she dons a brown tassel bikini  showing off her assets.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh: The 'Doctor G' actress looks stunning and sexy in this yellow bikini as she enjoys time at the beach.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor: She never fails to impress us with her seductive looks. The 'Mili' actress slays in this yellow sexy bikini.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka Sharma: She simply looks wonderful and stunning in this vibrant orange bikini, as she wears her most beautiful smile.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy: The actress leaves no stones unturned in flaunting her well-maintained figure in a brick-coloured bikini.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alaya F: Just like her sexy mother Pooja Bedi, she too looks absolutely hot and ravishing in this navy blue bikini.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amyra Dastur: Setting fire to the beach, Dastur dons a sexy mauve bikini, flaunting her assets like never before.

