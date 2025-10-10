Sunita Ahuja Shows Off Govinda’s Gold Necklace Gift on Karwa Chauth in Style
Sunita Ahuja celebrated Karwa Chauth in style, flaunting a stunning gold necklace gifted by husband Govinda. Her festive look and romantic gesture come amid past rumours, showing the couple's bond is stronger than ever.
A Festive Celebration in Style
On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared a glimpse of her festive celebration and a stunning gift from her husband. Taking to Instagram, Sunita posted beautiful photos dressed in a regal green embroidered outfit, radiating elegance and charm.
Golden Gift from Govinda
The highlight of her look was a heavy gold necklace — a Karwa Chauth gift from Govinda. In the photos, Sunita proudly displayed the expensive jewellery, complementing it with a big red bindi, a traditional nose ring, matching earrings, and vibrant green bangles. Her caption read, “Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Mera Karwa Chauth ka Gift aaya,” tagging Govinda lovingly in the post.
Fans Show Love Online
Fans and followers quickly filled the comment section with warm wishes and compliments, praising Sunita’s graceful look and the couple’s bond. Many were happy to see the couple celebrating together amid recent rumours about their relationship.
Clearing the Air on Divorce Rumours
Earlier this year, rumours about a rough patch in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage circulated widely on social media. However, the couple shut down speculation during Ganpati celebrations by appearing together in front of the paparazzi, smiling and united.
Official Clarification from Govinda’s Team
Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed to IANS that while Sunita had filed legal documents earlier, the matter was resolved in its early stages. He said, “Nothing like a divorce is happening. Everything is fine now.” He added that news from old events is often brought up again, but no new developments have occurred.
Sunita also made it clear during the Ganpati festival, telling the media, “Nobody in the world has the guts to separate us.” Her strong statement and the couple’s recent public appearances confirm that their bond remains unbroken.