Karwa Chauth is being celebrated with joy on Friday, as women, including Bollywood stars, observe the fast. Actresses shared mehndi designs and glimpses of their sargi, embracing the festival’s traditional spirit.
Bollywood beauties prepared for Karwa Chauth
Many Bollywood actresses are all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth on Friday. Like every year, the celebrations will take place at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow, where the stars will come together to observe the festival with traditional rituals, glamour, and festive cheer.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon is all set for Karwa Chauth celebrations. She adorned her hands with a special mehndi design that includes the names of her husband and children adding a personal and heartfelt touch to the festivities.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty gave fans a glimpse of her mehndi-adorned hands and sargi through her Instagram story. She also shared that her mother-in-law pampered her with special gifts and a variety of treats for the occasion.
Hina Khan
This year marks Hina Khan’s first Karwa Chauth. To celebrate the occasion, she applied a special mehndi design on her hands and shared beautiful photos of it with her fans on social media.
Maheep Kapoor-Kriti Kharbanda
Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, also got mehndi done for Karwa Chauth. Actress Kriti Kharbanda is equally excited for the celebrations. Renowned mehndi artist Veena Nagda applied mehndi for both, adding a festive touch to their preparations.
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal is also excited to celebrate Karwa Chauth this year. She applied mehndi for the occasion and gave fans a sneak peek by sharing a glimpse of it on her Instagram story.