Priyanka Chopra has begun preparing for Karwa Chauth festivities. The star posted a photo of her mehndi with Nick's name on it.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is preparing to celebrate Karwa Chauth for her husband, Nick Jonas. Despite having film obligations in both India and the United States, the actor started her celebrations early and provided a sneak peek of her plans on social media. This time, her daughter Malti also joined in on the festivities.
She tagged the henna artist and wrote, "@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karva Chauth." PeeCee has also written Nick Jonas' full name, Nicholas, in Hindi on her hand with mehendi.
Priyanka Chopra is currently based in the United States, where she works mostly on foreign films and OTT series. However, she is a true Desi Girl at heart and enjoys all Indian holidays. The actress is preparing to celebrate Karwa Chauth, and she headed to Instagram to show off her mehendi.
The actress also used mehendi to write Nick Jonas' full name, Nicholas, in Hindi on her hand. PeeCee also uploaded another photo in which Malti is seen wearing mehendi on her hand.
Priyanka is clearly delighted to celebrate Karwa Chauth. We can't wait to see her and Nick's photos from the party.
Priyanka, who has been away from Hindi films, is scheduled to return with SS Rajamouli's pan-Indian feature, which stars Mahesh Babu in the main role. It is initially a Telugu film, but it will be remade and released in other languages, including Hindi. The actress's fans are delighted to see her in the film.
Aside from SS Rajamouli's directorial, there have been suggestions that PeeCee would feature in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. However, there is no formal confirmation of this.
Meanwhile, she has international film projects such as The Bluff and Judgement Day in the works. Priyanka will also appear in Citadel season two. According to reports, it has been delayed and will premiere in Spring 2026.