Priyanka, who has been away from Hindi films, is scheduled to return with SS Rajamouli's pan-Indian feature, which stars Mahesh Babu in the main role. It is initially a Telugu film, but it will be remade and released in other languages, including Hindi. The actress's fans are delighted to see her in the film.

Aside from SS Rajamouli's directorial, there have been suggestions that PeeCee would feature in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. However, there is no formal confirmation of this.

Meanwhile, she has international film projects such as The Bluff and Judgement Day in the works. Priyanka will also appear in Citadel season two. According to reports, it has been delayed and will premiere in Spring 2026.