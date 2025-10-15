Suhana Khan to Sonakshi Sinha: Actors shine at Vikram Phadnis' Fashion Gala
Designer Vikram Phadnis has completed 35 years in the fashion world. On this occasion, a grand celebration was held in Mumbai last evening. He included his special friends from Bollywood and the fashion world. Photos from the event are going viral
Bollywood beauties at the fashion gala
Bollywood beauties showed off their stunning style at Vikram Phadnis's fashion gala. Bipasha Basu, Suhana Khan, and Natasa Stankovic were seen. SRK's daughter stole the show.
Salman Khan in a floral design sherwani
At designer Vikram Phadnis's fashion event, Salman Khan appeared in a black floral design sherwani. He also did a ramp walk. His photos are going viral.
Sonakshi Sinha with her husband
Sonakshi Sinha also appeared at designer Vikram Phadnis's fashion event with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The couple posed extensively for the photographers.
Taapsee Pannu-Sushmita Sen's charm
Taapsee Pannu and Sushmita Sen's charm was on display at Vikram Phadnis's fashion gala. Both wore black net sarees. They both looked incredibly beautiful.
Riteish Deshmukh with his wife
Riteish Deshmukh also attended Vikram Phadnis's fashion event. He posed with his wife, Genelia D'Souza. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza looked beautiful in a floral shimmery suit.
Rhea Chakraborty-Huma Qureshi's look
At Vikram Phadnis's fashion gala, Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a golden shimmery saree. Huma Qureshi wore a black saree with gold zari work. Both actresses looked beautiful.
Suniel Shetty with his wife
Karishma Tanna appeared in a black shimmery saree at Vikram Phadnis's fashion event. Suniel Shetty was spotted with his wife, Mana. The couple wore matching black outfits.
Granddaughter and daughter seen supporting Jaya Bachchan
Kriti Kharbanda was also seen at Vikram Phadnis's fashion event. Jaya Bachchan was seen being supported by her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan.