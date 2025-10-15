Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda became the center of attention at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash as a video of them dancing to ‘Kajra Re’ went viral, charming fans with their chemistry and energy.

Designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration this year wasn’t just about fashion and glitz; it was also full of fun moments and viral dance moves. While the event saw Bollywood’s elite walking in their festive best, it was Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda who truly stole the spotlight.

Suhana & Agastya Light Up the Dance Floor

A short video shared by fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani gave fans a peek into the night’s most joyful moment—Suhana and Agastya dancing to the iconic track ‘Kajra Re’. Dressed in a gorgeous purple saree, Suhana looked graceful and confident as she matched steps with Agastya, who kept things classy in a simple black kurta-pyjama.

Their chemistry on the dance floor instantly caught attention, especially as they laughed and grooved with ease. The candid vibe of the moment added fuel to long-standing buzz around their rumored relationship, but for fans, it was just fun to see the two enjoying themselves.

Shweta Bachchan Joins the Fun

Adding to the cheerful mood, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya’s mother joined the young duo on the dance floor. Her energetic moves brought back nostalgic vibes, especially since ‘Kajra Re’ originally featured her father, Amitabh Bachchan, brother Abhishek, and sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

From the décor to the guest list, Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash was nothing short of grand. Stars from across the film and fashion worlds came together, dressed in vibrant traditional outfits, bringing festive cheer and glamour to the night. But in the middle of all the glitz, it was the spontaneous dance by Suhana, Agastya, and Shweta that gave the evening its most heartwarming moment.