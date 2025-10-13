- Home
- Entertainment
- Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: Ananya, Suhana to Khushi – Star Kids Dazzle in Festive Glam [PHOTOS]
Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: Ananya, Suhana to Khushi – Star Kids Dazzle in Festive Glam [PHOTOS]
Bollywood star kids brought glamour to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. From Ananya Panday to Nysa Devgan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, all dazzled in festive outfits, adding charm to the star-studded celebration.
Diwali party adorned with star kids
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor turned heads with their glamorous ethnic looks at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Dressed in stunning traditional outfits, the young stars radiated festive charm and elegance.
Ananya Panday's look
Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday stunned at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a light-colored shimmery lehenga. Her elegant look and radiant charm perfectly captured the festive spirit of the glamorous evening.
Shanaya Kapoor's stylish look
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor looked glamorous at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, turning heads in a silver-toned Indo-Western outfit that blended festive elegance with a touch of modern flair.
Sara Ali Khan in a traditional look
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan was also spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Dressed in a dark orange lehenga, she looked radiant and festive, perfectly complementing the Diwali celebration.
The trio of Nirvan-Ibrahim-Arhaan
Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan were also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, posing stylishly for the paparazzi.
Suhana Khan in a sari
Neelima Azeem's son Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in traditional attire at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan stunned in a gorgeous purple sari, turning heads with her elegant look.
Tiger Shroff-Tusshar Kapoor
Jackie Shroff's son Tiger looked very stylish at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Meanwhile, Jeetendra's son Tusshar Kapoor was also seen in a traditional look.
Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa
Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj was spotted in a traditional outfit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa looked beautiful in a silver shimmery sari.