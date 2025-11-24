Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is facing online criticism after Netflix clips show him seemingly eating non-veg dishes, contradicting his earlier claim of giving up meat for his role in Ramayana.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is at the centre of social media criticism after viewers spotted him allegedly eating non-vegetarian dishes on Netflix’s reality show Dining With The Kapoors. The show, which brings together members of the Kapoor family, features the clan enjoying lavish meals. Fans were quick to question Ranbir’s earlier statements about giving up non-veg food while preparing for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

While it remains unclear whether Ranbir actually consumed non-veg dishes, online users accused him of contradicting his previous claims. The debate intensified as clips from the show circulated, showing the Kapoor family gathered around a lavish spread.

Controversial Footage Sparks Debate

A recently released segment from Dining With The Kapoors shows Armaan Jain serving Fish Curry Rice and Junglee Mutton to the family, with Ranbir seated alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Saif Ali Khan. The visual led viewers to question whether the actor had indeed abstained from meat, as he had publicly mentioned while preparing for his iconic role in Ramayana.

Social media erupted with comments and memes. One Twitter/X user wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor’s PR team claimed he gave up non-vegetarian food out of respect for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana movie, but he is seen enjoying fish curry, mutton, and paya with his family. Ranbir Kapoor has the most effective PR in Bollywood. #DiningWithTheKapoors.”

On Reddit, a similar sentiment emerged: “Ranbir Kapoor PR lied that he avoided all kinds of meat while filming Ramayana, but in Dining With The Kapoors, we see all that claim being nothing but a lie.”

Ranbir’s Image and Public Perception

This controversy comes at a crucial time for Ranbir, whose upcoming role as Lord Ram is highly anticipated. Fans and critics alike are debating whether personal choices during family gatherings should affect public perception, especially when aligned with professional commitments. While the truth behind the meals remains ambiguous, the incident highlights the intense scrutiny Bollywood stars face regarding their personal and professional lives.