Dharmendra Passes Away: Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved legends, passed away at 89 on November 24 few days short of his 90th birthday. PM Narendra Modi, Karan Johar shared tributes

Dharmendra Passes Away: Veteran actor Dharmendra passes away few days short of his 90th birthday. Karan Johar confirmed the news through his official Instagram account. The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ director poured out his heartfelt tribute for the actor. He called him the embodiment of a hero in main-stream cinema. Though official confirmation from his family is still awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dharmendra Health Scare Earlier This Month

Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital the previous week as his health deteriorated. Reports that he had been put on ventilator support added to growing concern across the film fraternity. His children—Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Esha Deol—as well as Hema Malini, were frequently seen visiting the hospital. Several leading Bollywood figures, including Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan and Salman Khan, also visited to inquire about his condition.

He remained under medical supervision for several days before being discharged on November 12.

After he returned home, the Deol family issued an official note appealing for privacy and thanking fans and the media. In their statement, they mentioned that Dharmendra had been released from the hospital and would continue his recovery at home. They urged the public and media to avoid speculation and respect his and the family's privacy, adding that the family was grateful for the love, prayers, and good wishes sent for his recovery and well-being. They also noted that Dharmendra held deep affection for his admirers and hoped he would continue to be respected.

Tributes pour in from the film fraternity.

Actress Shilpa Shetty calls late actor Dharmendra a ‘true original’

Karan Johar poured his heart out for Bollywood's ‘He-Man’

Film analyst Taran Adarsh says that ‘Indian Cinema’ has lost of of it's most cherished icons.

Scroll to load tweet…

Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan posted his heartfelt tribute for the actor.

Scroll to load tweet…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his tributes for the late actor calling him a phenomenal actor.

Scroll to load tweet…

Kajol shares a photo of veteran actor Dharmendra with her son Yug Devgn calling him the ‘OG of the Good Man’.