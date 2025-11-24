Inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Cozy 2BHK Mumbai Home [PHOTOS]
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai 2BHK blends modern minimalism with cozy charm. From a vibrant living area to a tidy kitchen, intimate balcony, and playful décor, their home reflects their fun-loving personalities.
Bollywood Comedy Duo at Home
Bharti Singh, one of India’s most beloved comedians, and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, a renowned writer and producer, have captured the hearts of audiences with their hilarious performances and popular TV shows. Their Mumbai home reflects their fun-loving personalities and contemporary taste.
Minimalist and Modern Design
The couple’s 2BHK apartment is decorated in a minimalist, modern style. White walls and pastel furniture create a light, airy atmosphere, while natural sunlight enhances the warm, inviting vibe throughout the home.
Living Area
The living area features a brick-patterned accent wall, adding texture and contrast to the space. A large red sofa and a bright yellow armchair provide comfortable seating, making it a cozy and inviting spot for relaxation.
Dining Area
The dining space is highlighted by a sleek, aesthetic yellow dining table that complements the modern décor. Its vibrant color adds a cheerful touch, perfect for family meals and casual gatherings.
Modern Kitchen
The kitchen is compact, modern, and kept tidy, particularly in the mornings. Its clean design aligns perfectly with the minimalist theme of the home.
Home Temple
A smaller-than-average home temple is neatly designed, allowing the couple to maintain their spiritual practices without consuming too much space, blending tradition with practicality.
Cozy Balcony
The balcony is intimate and inviting, featuring artificial grass and just two chairs. Bharti humorously mentions it’s designed to keep guests from overstaying their welcome.
Bedroom Retreat
The bedroom features a large, tufted purple bed and two green couches in the corner. The combination of colors adds vibrancy while maintaining a cozy, relaxing environment.
Bar Space
While there is a bar in the apartment, sources reveal it remains largely unused. Despite this, it adds a stylish element to the home, reflecting the couple’s playful approach to décor.
