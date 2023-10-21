Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suhana Khan; Gauri Khan's matching attire steals spotlight at friday night party in Mumbai [PICTURES]

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Gauri Khan and her daughter, Suhana Khan, were seen at Mumbai's Los Cavos restaurant, suggesting a potential wrap-up celebration for the upcoming movie "Dunki." Dressed in matching outfits, their presence added a charming touch. Notably, "Dunki" features the iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's husband and Suhana Khan's father.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    Friday night in Bollywood was a dazzling and star-studded spectacle, as numerous luminaries from the film industry graced a high-profile soirée, showcasing their sartorial elegance.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    Among the attendees, the dynamic mother-daughter duo of Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan made a striking entrance.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    Suhana Khan exuded an aura of elegance and charm in her meticulously chosen all-black ensemble. Her fashion choice was a testament to her style prowess.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    Featuring a captivating black cut-out T-shirt expertly paired with chic striped trousers. The flowing waves of her locks contributed a touch of undeniable allure to her appearance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    Gauri Khan, on the other hand, exuded a sense of fashion-forward confidence in her outfit, wearing a black printed crop top in conjunction with stylish trousers.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    Their joint appearance undoubtedly served as an embodiment of harmonious and aspirational mother-daughter fashion synergy.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    Turning our attention to their professional pursuits, it's worth noting that Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is primed to embark on her highly-anticipated journey into the world of Bollywood with an upcoming project helmed by the esteemed director, Zoya Akhtar, titled "The Archies."

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chalwla

    "The Archies" is all set to release on netflix in december. Recently a song titled "Sunoh" from the movie was released, which caught the attention of many fans. "The Archies" also feature other young actors, namely, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Agasthya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles.

