1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Director SS Rajamouli has left a huge mark on the Indian silver screen. He single-handedly elevated Telugu cinema, which was once looked down upon, to a level beyond Bollywood. The brand value of his name, 'Jakkanna', is massive. Today, the Indian film industry does business worth thousands of crores just on Rajamouli's name. He has more craze and market value than many pan-India star heroes.