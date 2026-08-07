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SS Rajamouli’s Daughter-in-Law Pooja Prasad’s Film Family Roots: All You Need To Know
SS Rajamouli’s family has deep roots in Indian cinema, but his daughter-in-law Pooja Prasad also comes from an illustrious film dynasty. Here’s a look at her family background and cinematic connections.
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Director SS Rajamouli has left a huge mark on the Indian silver screen. He single-handedly elevated Telugu cinema, which was once looked down upon, to a level beyond Bollywood. The brand value of his name, 'Jakkanna', is massive. Today, the Indian film industry does business worth thousands of crores just on Rajamouli's name. He has more craze and market value than many pan-India star heroes.
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Rajamouli is currently directing superstar Mahesh Babu in a new film, reportedly set in 'Varanasi'. The shooting is happening at a super-fast pace, and some photos even got leaked from the sets recently. While the shoot is progressing quickly, the post-production work is also moving at full speed. This huge project is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 7 next year.
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Many people in Rajamouli's circle don't know much about his daughter-in-law, Pooja Prasad. She is a very talented person, much like Rajamouli himself. Pooja is a gifted singer but has chosen to use her talent for devotional songs instead of film music. She has sung hundreds of hymns and has turned down several lucrative offers for movie songs.
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Pooja Prasad also has a huge film and business background. She is the granddaughter of legendary Tollywood producer V.B. Rajendra Prasad. Versatile actor Jagapathi Babu is V.B. Rajendra Prasad's son, which makes him Pooja's paternal uncle. Her own father, Ramprasad, is a prominent businessman with assets worth thousands of crores and close ties to powerful politicians.
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SS Rajamouli's son, SS Kartikeya, and Pooja Prasad had a grand wedding in 2018 at the Jaipur Palace in Rajasthan. Tollywood's biggest stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Nagarjuna attended this destination wedding. Videos of the stars dancing at the celebration still go viral on social media even today.
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