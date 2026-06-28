Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was honoured at the Cinemathèque Francaise in Paris with a permanent seat in his name. The tribute included screenings of his films 'Eega', 'RRR', and 'Baahubali', attended by legendary filmmaker Costa-Gavras.

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli received a rare international honour as three of his landmark films, 'Eega', 'RRR', and 'Baahubali' were showcased at the prestigious Cinemathèque Francaise in Paris. As part of the tribute, Rajamouli was also honoured with a permanent seat bearing his name at the Cinemathèque Francaise.

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In a social media post, Rajamouli expressed immense pride and gratitude on receiving the honour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli) "Having me here in Paris and screening my films is itself an honour for me. But a sweet surprise I never saw coming. It is a feeling I cannot fully put into words. To have a permanent place in the halls of one of the world's most legendary film institutions, named after the great Henri Langlois himself, is something I will carry with me forever," he wrote.

The celebrations were made even more memorable by the presence of legendary French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, who attended the screenings alongside his wife. Thanking the filmmaker, Rajamouli further added, "My deepest gratitude to the legendary Mr. Costa Gavras and the entire Cinemathèque Francaise family for this honour, and for embracing Indian cinema with such warmth and love."

Costa-Gavras Attends Screenings

According to Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, the veteran filmmaker spent nearly eight hours at the venue, watching both 'RRR' and 'Baahubali', before also attending Rajamouli's masterclass.

"The 93 year old Academy Award winner and legendary French filmmaker Mr. Costa Gavras came to watch RRR yesterday and told @ssrajamouli that he'll come back for Eega tomorrow, skip Baahubali today. But we were surprised, he came today along with his wife and stayed 8 hours straight to watch both films and the masterclass. These are the moments that inspire us and remind why we are in cinema," Karthikeya wrote. The 93 year old Academy Award winner and legendary French filmmaker Mr. Costa Gavras came to watch RRR yesterday and told @ssrajamouli that he’ll come back for Eega tomorrow, skip Baahubali today. But we were surprised, he came today along with his wife and stayed 8 hours… pic.twitter.com/HDmthB7l5B — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) June 27, 2026

The update received much warmth on the internet, fans and followers of SS Rajamouli celebrated his honour, sending congratulatory messages.

Rajamouli Unveils Next Film 'Varanasi'

Earlier this week, Rajamouli also unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Varanasi' at the Annecy Animation Festival. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Varanasi' has already generated immense buzz among fans and industry watchers alike.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands. The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. (ANI)