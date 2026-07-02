Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was honoured with a plaque on the prestigious Mur des Cineastes at the Lumiere Museum in Lyon, France. He was deeply humbled to have his name placed alongside legends like Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli visited the Lumiere Museum in Lyon, France, where he was honoured with a plaque on the prestigious Mur des Cineastes after touring the museum and the screening room where his films 'Eega' and 'RRR' were screened to a full house.

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Rajamouli humbled by honour

Rajamouli shared the news on social media, expressing his gratitude. "Visited the Lumière Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR was screened to a full house in Lyon, France."

The filmmaker said Thierry Fremaux, director of the Institut Lumiere and the Cannes Film Festival, introduced him before leading him on a special tour through the street regarded as the birthplace of cinema.

Recalling the moment, Rajamouli wrote, "Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born. I was already emotional for everything that was happening around me."

He said he was overwhelmed after discovering that a plaque bearing his name had been added to the Mur des Cineastes alongside some of world cinema's most celebrated filmmakers. "And there is this wall full of plaques. Names of legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Francis Ford Coppola... and then I noticed a plate covered with a red cloth. My mind went blank," he wrote.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Rajamouli added, "I don't even know what to say for the honour of having my name permanently placed on the Mur des Cineastes, along with the greats. Only gratitude. Deeply, deeply humbled."

He concluded by thanking the Institut Lumière, writing, "Thank you Institut Lumière for a memory I will carry for a lifetime."

https://x.com/ssrajamouli/status/2072608524064940474?s=20

Upcoming project 'Varanasi'

Earlier, Rajamouli also unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Varanasi' at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Varanasi' has already generated immense buzz among fans and industry watchers alike.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands.

The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. (ANI)