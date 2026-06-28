The makers of Joju George's 'Varavu' announced a new release date. The film, directed by Shaji Kailas, will now hit theatres on July 16. It was earlier scheduled for June 12 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The makers of Joju George's 'Varavu' have finally announced the release date of the movie. The film is set to hit theatres on July 16.

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Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by AK Sajan, the film was earlier slated to hit theatres on June 12. The makers earlier shared the news of the postponement on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "Dear Audience. The release of our film "VARAVU," directed by Shaji Kailas and starring Joju George and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles, which was scheduled for June 12, has been postponed due to certain unforeseen circumstances."

"This decision has been made as part of our commitment to delivering the best possible cinematic experience to our audience. We sincerely thank you for all the love, support, and encouragement you have shown us so far. 'VARAVU' will soon reach you with a new release date." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga Productions (@olga_productions)

About the Film

As per the teaser and trailer, the film is set against the backdrop of Kerala's high ranges and revolves around Polachan (Joju George), a wealthy planter who returns to his hometown after serving a prison sentence. His homecoming reignites old feuds and forces him to confront unresolved conflicts from his past. Alongside Joju George, the film features an ensemble cast including Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Vincy Aloshious, Sukanya, Baburaj, Deepak Parambol, Azees Nedumangad, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Bobby Kurian, and several others. (ANI)