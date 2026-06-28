Romantic drama 'Every Year After' has been renewed for Season 2, less than a month after its debut. The new season will adapt Carley Fortune's sequel 'One Golden Summer' and shift focus to the character Charlie, while continuing other fan-favourite stories.

Romantic drama 'Every Year After' has been renewed for the second season less than a month after its debut, reported Variety.

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Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel 'Every Summer After,' the first season of the drama tells the friends-to-lovers-to-second-chance-romance story of Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett). The two reunite a decade after their breakup when Percy returns to the lake town of Barry's Bay (where Sam and his brother Charlie, played by Michael Bradway, grew up, and where Percy spent her childhood summers) following the passing of Sam and Charlie's mother, Sue (Elisha Cuthbert).

Season 2 to adapt 'One Golden Summer'

In Season 2, Amazon confirmed 'Every Year After' will shift the focus to Charlie and adapt Fortune's sequel book, 'One Golden Summer,' while "continuing to explore the fan favourite stories and characters from the first season," reported Variety. Showrunner Amy B. Harris will continue in her role for Season 2 alongside executive producers including Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens and Grace Gilroy.

"The response to 'Every Year After' has been truly extraordinary, underscoring the universal appeal of Carley Fortune's storytelling and the deep connection audiences have formed with the world of Barry's Bay," Amazon MGM Studios head of global television Peter Friedlander said, as quoted by Variety. "We're incredibly grateful to Carley, Amy B. Harris, our exceptional cast and creative team, and the passionate fans who have embraced this series around the globe. We're excited to return to Barry's Bay and bring audiences another deeply emotional and unforgettable chapter," added Peter as quoted by Variety.

'Every Year After' Season 2 Cast

The 'Every Year After' Season 2 includes Bradway, Soverall, Cornett, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen and Joseph Chiu. (ANI)