Good news for all Mahishmati Samrajya fans, it seems like Baahubali 3 is on the cards, and how. The film's star cast has dropped major hints, sending fans into a frenzy. Here's everything you need to know!

Remember those good old days when Baahubali and Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the theatres? There was something so magical, historical, and nostalgic about these South superstars coming together, weaving a magnum opus of sorts with SS Rajamouli's direction. Well, the fever for those two movies continues to make fans fall in love with this epic directorial effort. The film to date remains one of the highest-grossing and most celebrated films of Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Prabhas's careers. Now, the star cast of the film has dropped major hints about the upcoming Part 3.

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Baahubali 3 On The Cards?

A clip from the documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer has gone viral on social media. In the video, Prabhas, Rana and Anushka appear to hint at the possibility of another instalment in Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise, leaving fans excited that a third chapter is on the cards. In the viral clip, Rana can be heard saying, “I don’t know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren’t here, I will just say what’s on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali...” Later, Prabhas flashed three fingers with a grin, making everyone laugh, including Anushka. Adding to the speculation, the clip concludes with the words, “And the legacy continues!”

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About Baahubali (s)

The Baahubali franchise began in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning. Featuring Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time. Its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, with a worldwide box office collection of around Rs 1,788 crore.