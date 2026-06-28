'The Violinist,' directed by Ervin Han and Raul Garcia, has won the top Cristal prize for a feature film at the Annecy Animation Film Festival. The film is a tale of two young violinists in and after WWII Singapore, reported Variety.

The Annecy Animation Film Festival crowned the winners on Saturday with 'The Violinist' directed by Ervin Han and Raul Garc biggest festival prize in animation: Annecy's feature film Cristal, reported Variety.

According to Variety, a tale of two young violinist virtuosos in and after WWII Singapore, 'The Violinist' certainly had its fans at Annecy as it was against the strong contenders 'Iron Boy' or 'Tangles.'

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Other Key Awards

According to Variety, in a third competition prize, 'Decorado,' from Alberto Vasquez, won the Paul Grimault Award for an existential fable on freedom.

A 14-minute high-speed study of someone's life, seen only through pieces of paper, 'Paper Trail' was developed to create the film's unique look and pace by blending 2D computer animation and animated objects.

The prize felt unearned, Hertzfeldt said on stage at Annecy. "I started animating when I was a kid, 30 years ago. It was just fun, it was to make my friends laugh. I've always thought of myself as a director who draws. I had never been to Annecy before. Maybe I can finally call myself an animator."

The Alexeiff-Parker Award went to 'My Bellyaching Skin,' the third part of young Étienne Bonnet's autobiography, described by Annecy artistic director Marcel Jean as one of the funniest voices in French animation.

Elsewhere, in key plaudits, Contrechamp, Annecy major sidebar for edgier or newer talent plays, was won by France's "Blaise," from Dimitri Planchon and Jean-Paul Guige and a "perfect introduction to French absurd humour, questioning the political engagement of youth and the existential crisis of adults," Jean told Variety.

The Jury Award went to Japan's 'A New Dawn,' a co-production between Japan's Asmik Ace and France's Miyu Productions, which made a splash at the Berlin Festival and heralds almost certainly more Japan-France collaborations in the future.

In Annecy's Special Prize category, the Annecy Presents Audience Award, a new prize, went to 'Brave Cat,' the feature film debut of Gabriel Osorio, director of "Bear Story," an Academy Award-winning animated short which marked Chile's first Oscar win.

Full List of Winners

A list of some of this year's winners can be found below.

Feature Film

Cristal for a Feature Film The Violinist -- Ervin Han, Raul Garcia Jury Award Iron Boy -- Louis Clichy Paul Grimault Award Decorado -- Alberto Vazquez Gan Foundation Award for Distribution Iron Boy Audience Award Iron Boy

Contrechamp Features

Grand Prix Blaise -- Dimitri Planchon, Jean-Paul Guige Jury Award A New Dawn

Short Films

Cristal for a Short Film Paper Trail -- Don Hertzfeldt Jury Award God Is Shy -- Jocelyn Charles Alexeieff-Parker Award My Bellyaching Skin -- Etienne Bonnet Off-Limits Award Core Dump -- Alona Rodeh Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film Please -- Anna Mantzaris Audience Award God Is Shy -- Jocelyn Charles

TV Awards

Cristal for a TV Production The Great Dreamscape -- Remi Durin Jury Award for a TV Series Takopi's Original Sin -- Shinya Iino Jury Award for a TV Special Song of the Storms -- Caroline Attia Audience Award for a TV Production The Broos -- David Mirailles

Commissioned Films

Cristal for a Commissioned Film Unloved -- Victor Caire, Lucas Navarro, Theophile Dufresne Jury Award for a Commissioned Film Eco Beat -- Eva Bienert, Max Mortl

Graduation Films

Jury Award Dying Embers -- Lea Pulini Lotte Reiniger Award Gently -- Jamaica Kindlova

VR Works

Cristal for the Best VR Work A Long Goodbye -- Kate Voet, Victor Maes

Special Prize Winners

SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack (Short Film) God Is Shy -- Jocelyn Charles SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack (Feature Film) The Violinist -- Ervin Han, Raul Garcia Annecy Presents Audience Award Brave Cat -- Gabriel Osorio Canal+ Junior Jury Award Piccolo Piccolo -- Marta Gennari Young Audience Award Into the Forest -- Antonin Niclass Andre Martin Award for a French Short Film Hold It Together -- Fan Sissoko ARTE Award, European Short Film Uka-uka -- Henri Veermae Festivals Connexion Award for an Immersive Work Voooooo--Peeeeee-- -- Hyeunjoo Woo, Jiyun Park Vimeo Staff Pick Award for a Short Film Creation -- Bela Klingl Warner Bros. Animation Award for a Graduation Film The 12 Inch Pianist -- Lucas Ansel Midnight Shorts Award Eclosion -- Luis Morillo City of Annecy Award Because Today Is Saturday -- Alice Eca Guimarães Titmouse WTF Award You Are Not Part of the Cake -- Ting-Jui Chen Titmouse WTF Jury Distinction I Have a -- Rory Waudby-Tolley

Looking Ahead: Annecy 2027

At Saturday's prize ceremony, the Festival also confirmed dates of June 13-19 for its 2027 edition, which see it moving back to its traditional mid-month slot, and that Colombia will be the Annecy Animation Festival's 2027 Country of Honour. (ANI)