Harry Styles worried fans after he choked on water and fell on his back during a performance of 'As It Was' at Wembley Stadium. After a few moments, he got up, waved to the crowd, and finished the show, later returning for his next concert.

Harry Styles left fans worried after he appeared to choke on water and briefly fell to the stage while performing at Wembley Stadium in London during his Together, Together residency. According to PEOPLE magazine, the incident occured on Friday while Styles was performing his hit song As It Was. After doing his signature "whale" move, where he sprays water into the air, the singer appeared to choke on the remaining water in his mouth before falling onto his back on stage.

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Videos shared by fans on social media showed Styles coughing while lying on the stage. He covered his mouth with his fist as he continued coughing and appeared to take a few moments to catch his breath. Around 17 seconds later, he got back on his feet, waved to the crowd and finished the show.

Fans React to Onstage Scare

The singer returned to the stage for his next Wembley concert on Saturday, showing that he had recovered. However, many fans continued to share their concern online. Reacting to the videos, one fan wrote, "How come no one came and checked on him???" Another commented, "Nobody ran to check on him." A third fan pointed out, "Serious or not, he does need to be careful though," adding that it was "incredibly hot."

Concert Held During Extreme Heat

The concert took place during a record-breaking heatwave in the United Kingdom. According to the BBC, citing the Met Office, temperatures reached 37.3 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) in Suffolk, while London recorded highs of around 97 degrees Fahrenheit. The Met Office has continued to warn people about the extreme heat, saying it could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable people.

Styles' Wembley concerts are part of his Together, Together global residency in support of his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. After completing his London shows, he is scheduled to perform in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Australia. (ANI)