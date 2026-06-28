Celebrated Telugu music composer Thaman S will make his debut in Malayalam cinema with the Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Ottakomban'. The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies and directed by debutant Mathews Thomas.

The celebrated Telugu music composer Thaman S is set to make his debut in the Malayalam cinema with the Suresh Gopi film titled 'Ottakomban'. It stars Suresh Gopi in the lead role.

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The makers of 'Ottakomban' announced that Telugu composer Thaman S has joined the project as its music director, marking his debut in Malayalam cinema. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the movie is directed by debutant Mathews Thomas from a script by Shibin Francis. Sree Gokulam Movies has shared an announcement on their Instagram handle on Saturday. While sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "Welcome Thaman S to Mollywood."

Star-studded Cast Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sree Gokulam Movies (@sreegokulammoviesofficial) In the announcement video, Thaman S shared that he feels happy to come on board for the film Ottakomban as his debut in Malayalam cinema. Joining him is an ensemble cast that includes Lal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Lalu Alex, Kabir Duhan Singh, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan and Meghana Raj.

About Thaman S

Thaman S has scored music for several blockbuster films starring leading actors, including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Balakrishna. (ANI)