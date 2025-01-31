Squid Game to Strong Girl Nam-soon: 5 Trending Korean Dramas you must-watch on Netflix

As Squid Game season 3 approaches, dive into these 5 trending Korean dramas on Netflix, featuring thrilling games, heartwarming stories, and captivating characters that are sure to keep you hooked
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Jan 31, 2025, 9:11 PM IST

With Squid Game season 3 dropping on June 27, K-Drama enthusiasts are gearing up for another thrilling ride. But while you wait, check out these 5 trending Korean dramas on Netflix, from heart-pounding thrillers to heartwarming stories!

budget 2025
article_image2

Strong Girl Nam-soon:

A spin-off of Strong Girl Bong-soon, this series stars Lee Yoo-mi as Nam-soon, a super-powered woman who faces new challenges. It aired in late 2023 and is available for streaming on Netflix in some regions.

article_image3

The King's Affection

Set in the Joseon dynasty, this drama tells the story of a princess who secretly becomes the Crown Prince after her twin brother is killed, despite the belief that twins are an ill omen.

article_image4

The Trauma Code

Heroes on Call: This 2025 medical comedy follows Baek Kang-hyuk, a skilled trauma surgeon, as he joins a struggling university hospital. Based on a web novel, it stars Ju Ji-hoon and others in leading roles.

article_image5

Squid Game

In this thriller, 456 financially struggling participants compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a massive 45.6 billion prize. The final season is set to release on June 27, according to Netflix.
 

article_image6

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This legal drama features a brilliant young lawyer with autism. It provides a unique and empathetic perspective on her personal and professional challenges, aiming to reshape how autism is portrayed in the workplace.

