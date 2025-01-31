Squid Game to Strong Girl Nam-soon: 5 Trending Korean Dramas you must-watch on Netflix

As Squid Game season 3 approaches, dive into these 5 trending Korean dramas on Netflix, featuring thrilling games, heartwarming stories, and captivating characters that are sure to keep you hooked



With Squid Game season 3 dropping on June 27, K-Drama enthusiasts are gearing up for another thrilling ride. But while you wait, check out these 5 trending Korean dramas on Netflix, from heart-pounding thrillers to heartwarming stories!

Strong Girl Nam-soon:

A spin-off of Strong Girl Bong-soon, this series stars Lee Yoo-mi as Nam-soon, a super-powered woman who faces new challenges. It aired in late 2023 and is available for streaming on Netflix in some regions.

The King's Affection

Set in the Joseon dynasty, this drama tells the story of a princess who secretly becomes the Crown Prince after her twin brother is killed, despite the belief that twins are an ill omen.

The Trauma Code

Heroes on Call: This 2025 medical comedy follows Baek Kang-hyuk, a skilled trauma surgeon, as he joins a struggling university hospital. Based on a web novel, it stars Ju Ji-hoon and others in leading roles.

Squid Game

In this thriller, 456 financially struggling participants compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a massive 45.6 billion prize. The final season is set to release on June 27, according to Netflix.



Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This legal drama features a brilliant young lawyer with autism. It provides a unique and empathetic perspective on her personal and professional challenges, aiming to reshape how autism is portrayed in the workplace.

